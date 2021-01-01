Adeboye predicts : Some events of 2020 will reoccur this year

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday, said some of the events of the Year 2020 will recur in the New Year 2021.

He stated this in his ‘Prophecies for 2021’ released about 3am on Friday shortly after the church’s virtual crossover service held from 9pm on Thursday to about 1am on Friday.

The Year 2020 was majorly characterised by economic and health turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus led to recession in several countries of the world including Nigeria.

A number of vaccines have since been developed by leading pharma companies to build immunity against the virus but the 78-year-old cleric said for every Covid vaccine discovered, there is a new variant in the making, and “this will continue until the high and mighty admit that safety is of the Lord”.

a new Covid strain has been detected in the United Kingdom and a few other places as the world enters the second wave of the pandemic.

Adeboye said on the international scene, “Some of the things that happened in 2020 will spill over into 2021.

“The world as a whole can only come out of the wounds when they admit the following;

“That it is the Most High that rules in the affairs of men not science. Daniel 4:25.

That it is God that gives wisdom to the wise. Daniel 2:20-21.

“That God can reduce the so called wisdom of man to foolishness. 1 Corinthians 1:19-20. 4).

That for every vaccine discovered, there is already a variant in the making. This will continue until the high and mighty admit that safety is of the Lord. Proverbs 21:31.

God says He will begin to deal with nations on individual basis so that in any nation, if God’s people will humble themselves and pray, He will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14.”

For Nigeria, the cleric said, “God wants us in Nigeria to know that only God can lift a siege. 2 Kings 7:1-end.

“The humble who put their trust in God will see the end of the siege. James 4:6.

The erstwhile ignored will become vessels unto honour in God’s hands. 1 Corinthians 1:27

“God says there will be sounds from heaven.”

Adeboye had earlier in his prophecies for the Year 2020 said the year would behave like a child in convulsion.