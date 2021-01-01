Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Sowore, others arrested in Abuja, taken into custody

Younews Ng January 1, 2021 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 109 Views

Rights activist and Amnesty International designated Prisoner of Conscience, Omoyele Sowore, and other activists in Abuja who were carrying out a peaceful procession to mark the New Year have been arrested by Nigerian security forces, according to Sowore’s portal, SAHARA REPORTERS.

“Eyewitnesses say policemen suspected to be with the Rapid Response Squad stormed Gudu junction in Abuja, wounding Sowore before carting him away with other activists at the location,” the portal said in a short report in the wee hours of the New Year, January 1, 2021.

No other details were available and the security agencies were yet to comment on the said arrest as at the time of this report.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

NUT cautions FG against Jan 18 schools’ resumption date “There is no point rushing”

The Nigeria Union of Teachers on Thursday cautioned the Federal Government against the January 18 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.