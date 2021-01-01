BREAKING: Sowore, others arrested in Abuja, taken into custody

Rights activist and Amnesty International designated Prisoner of Conscience, Omoyele Sowore, and other activists in Abuja who were carrying out a peaceful procession to mark the New Year have been arrested by Nigerian security forces, according to Sowore’s portal, SAHARA REPORTERS.

“Eyewitnesses say policemen suspected to be with the Rapid Response Squad stormed Gudu junction in Abuja, wounding Sowore before carting him away with other activists at the location,” the portal said in a short report in the wee hours of the New Year, January 1, 2021.

No other details were available and the security agencies were yet to comment on the said arrest as at the time of this report.