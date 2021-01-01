Govt demolishes hotel to host nude & sex party in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority(KASUPDA) has demolished a hotel billed Officials of the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency have demolished Asher Hotel in Barnawa, Kaduna South, over alleged plans to host a sex party.

The Public Relations Officer of the agency, Nuhu Garba, said the property was pulled down on Thursday.

The agency which also posted photos of the demolition exercise vowed that it “will not hesitate to demolish properties used for such [an] immoral act.”

He explained that the action was in accordance with the laws regulating property in the state.

Garba said, “The law vested the agency with powers to demolish any building that contravenes the rights of occupancy.

For instance, if a residential building is turned into something other than the purpose it was meant, the law gives us powers to demolish such property, especially if it’s against public interest.”

The Kaduna State Police Command had on Wednesday said it made arrests in connection with the maiden edition of the Kaduna sex party.

The party, which received high publicity on social media and slated for December 27, 2020 at an undisclosed venue, was, however, aborted.

Among the requirements on the invite obtained by our correspondent was that male and female were expected to be naked, as no clothes would be allowed at the venue.

The party was expected to last till daybreak, during which participants would have sex for a fee ranging from N2,000 for the popular side, and N3,000 to N5,000 for the VIPs.

The organisers had also stated in the invite that participants would be tested for sexually transmitted diseases at the entrance, while they were to come with condoms, warning that there would not be forced sexual acts at the party.

But the state swiftly moved to abort the party, directing the police to arrest those behind it.

The Special Assistant to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media, Abdullah Yunus, said, “When we got to know of this development, the government was disturbed, so the Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, informed the police.”