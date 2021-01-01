Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nigeria’s debt hits N32.223t

January 1, 2021

Nigeria’s total debt as at the third quarter of this year stands at N32.223 trillion or $84.574 billion.

This was disclosed by the Debt Management Office in a statement on Thursday.

The DMO said the debt profile is made up of the domestic and external debt stocks of the Federal Government of Nigeria, 36 States Governments and Federal Capital Territory.

The breakdown of the public debt stock showed that 37.82 per cent was external, while the balance of 62.18 per cent was domestic.

Compared to the total public debt stock of N31.009 trillion as at June 30, 2020, the debt stock in the third quarter 2020 increased by N1.214 trillion or 3.91 per cent.

The statement said: “The FGN, State Governments and the FCT all recorded increases in their debt stock due to borrowings to enable them respond appropriately to the COVID-19 pandemic and to meet revenue shortfalls.

“Issuance of promissory notes by the FGN to settle inherited liabilities have also contributed to the growth in the public debt Stock since the year 2018 when they were first issued. While N20.136 billion of promissory notes were issued in Q3, 2020, as at September 30, 2020, the promissory notes outstanding, which are all included in the domestic debt stock, stood at N971.878 billion.”

