Brains behind Karina sex party arrested, state motive

One of the party organisers paraded by the police on Thursday, said it was meant to be “a mere party among

friends.”

The suspect, who did not disclose his name, said, “The Kaduna sex party started as a joke between me and my friends. It was not meant to go public. It was not meant to cause nuisance to the public of Kaduna State. It was just someone that felt that she was too brilliant that posted it on Twitter. I never posted the party invite on Twitter. Yes, I initiated it.

“The whole thing was a joke. A friend made the flier that was posted on Twitter and put my number on it and we all laughed over it, but somebody sent it to someone and to another person, until it got to Twitter.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, said amid COVID-19 fears, the youth were not scared to indulge in a sex party.

Muri said those arrested over the party had confessed to the crime.

He said, “On December 27, 2020, around 8.30pm, based on credible information that some youths in wanton violation of the existing COVID-19 regulations prohibiting assembly or gathering of individuals for social activities, among other activities in the state, concluded plans to stage an elaborate party, titled, ‘Kaduna Sex Party.’

“On receipt of this information, teams of Operation Yaki and policemen from S/Tasha division swung into action and arrested the following suspects: Abraham Albera, owner of the hotel; Umar Rufai, of 27, Calabar Street/Katsina Road, Kaduna; and Suleiman Lemona, of Ajiya Street, S/Tasha, Kaduna.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to have actively participated in organising the event. Information has it that the principal organiser of the event is at large.

“All the musical instruments brought for the event were recovered. Suspects are currently under investigation and will be charged to court.”.