How watch night (cross over) services began

Watch Night services, the New Year’s Eve church programme, dates to 1862, when freed Black Americans living in Confederate states gathered in anticipation of the Emancipation Proclamation.

According to encyclopedia Britannica, the tradition may be traced to the early 18th century in Moravian churches, when churchgoers began marking the New Year eve with a vigil to reflect upon the year past and to contemplate the one to come. John Wesley, who founded the Methodist Church adopted the practice for his followers, who held similar vigils monthly with the full moon.

However, it was given new significance among African Americans on December 31, 1862. That was when, according to tradition, slaves in the Confederate states gathered in churches and private homes on the night before U.S. President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was expected to go into effect.

The soon-to-be-free slaves stayed awake all night and watched the night turn into a new dawn while waiting for news that the Emancipation Proclamation document had been signed, thus making all the slaves legally free.

Since then the practice has become an annual event in churches across the globe. Church members gather for services to herald the New Year with praises, worship, thanksgiving and message of hope for the new year. Watch Night generally begin sometime between 7:00 and 10:00 PM and end at midnight.