Ladi Balogun reacts to FCMB’s boss’ paternity Scandal

Dear Colleagues,

On behalf of the FCMB Group board, and the Group Executive Committee (comprising of operating company Chief Executives) I would like to start by wishing you a very Happy New Year! 2020 was a most unusual year, and we should be proud of the resilience and adaptability demonstrated across the group.

I am sure by now most of us are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director, a former employee of the Bank, and her deceased husband.

We appreciate that these are sensitive matters affecting families and individual lives. Our hearts and prayers also go to the family of the deceased. The Bank’s board will immediately conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics.

I understand that the attention the publication has created is unwelcome. However, our achievements last year (and they are many) should not be overshadowed by this. We thank all of you for your hard work. 2021 promises to be an exciting year. While we continue our journey of growth and transformation, we will pay particular attention to reinforcing the heritage of excellence, underpinned by empathy and high ethical standards, on which the organization was founded.

Once again, have a safe, healthy and Happy New year, and proceed into 2021 with enthusiasm and optimism.

From
Ladi Balogun

