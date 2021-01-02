Oba Akiolu returns to palace two months after displacement by hoodlums

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has returned to his palace in Iga Idungaran, Lagos Island.

This comes over two months after Oba Akiolu was spirited out of the palace by Soldiers during an attack by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Oreoluwa Finnih, revealed this on his Twitter handle on Friday.

Finnih tweeted: “Our daddy is back home… Oba of Lagos, HRM, Alayeluwa Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu’s triumphant entry to Iga Idunganran Palace, today, Friday, January 1, 2021.”

Oba Akiolu was shielded out of the palace on October 21, 2020 when hoodlums attacked the palace, taking away his staff of office.

Some soldiers were said to have ferried him into safety and he had been absent from the palace ever since.

But a video posted on Twitter by the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Oreoluwa Finnih, shows the monarch wearing a mask and dancing towards the palace with his entourage.

Lagos Island Local Government where the Oba’s palace is situated was one of the hotspots of the protests.

Apart from the palace that was plundered by the hoodlums for two days, they also burnt the family home of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some police stations in the area.