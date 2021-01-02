Opinion) :AFTER THE RAIN (2020) COMES SHINE (2021)

By Victor Adoji

The coronavirus disease which berthed in 2019 (hence COVID-19) literarily destroyed the lives, savings and businesses of innumerable people in 2020. As a result, in several and diverse respects, year 2020 was a challenging one for everyone but equally revealing in highlighting the significance of adoption, adaptability to change, collaboration and creative-entrepreneurship across endeavors.

Quite a few people will recall year 2020 with joy and happiness. A lot will delineate it as a watershed and one riddled with unyielding headwinds and gusts that changed courses, trajectories and even destinies.

While most of the varied and varying perspectives are tenable, there seemingly exist a point of convergence defined within the realm of the “law of wasted efforts”. Impliedly, the waste which year 2020 typified also embodied the assurances that year 2021 will be one of recovery, realignment and ultimately, renaissance. Put differently, the wasted 75% of our endeavors (according to the law of wasted efforts) in 2020 will be the fillip for the desired traction in 2021.

And, albeit Vanguard’s lead-story of yesterday (31/12/2020), “Pandemic worse than Covid-19 coming” which the authoritative newspaper cited from the World Health Organization (WHO) gives good room for circumspection and perhaps, restraint, we must be hopeful that we shall prevail first by keeping safe, adhering to all recommended protocols and acting responsibly on the side of caution.

Nonetheless, we must be confident that success will ensue from the understanding that He has met His own part of the covenant by availing us, foremost, the life and then the strength to survive, achieve beyond odds and become a blessing.

Therefore, the charge for 2021 should be; “Whatsoever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might because there is no work, no device, no knowledge, no wisdom” that would not be rewarded this year. The call is truly yours.

Of course, there would be irritants, systemic irritations, adversaries and ‘frenemies’ but focus and resilience are ready and available remedies and neutralizers that you must apply: The Eagle never focuses on the Raven pecking at it. It only glides or soars higher to altitudes where the Raven is asphyxiated. Adopt this model, if you must but whatever you do, keep your eyes/focus on the anticipated result(s).

At this point, some advices I always give myself which I also recommend may suffice: “Never make permanent decisions based on temporary feelings” and “learn to sit back and observe. Not everything needs a reaction”.

All said and because every person has the power to influence ‘some level’ of change in their life, community or globally, I am confident, almost zealously, that in year 2021 we shall unlock our resilience and transformative power towards impacting ourselves, impacting the other person and impacting our world. This is so possible because even as the pandemic rages, “Wall Street (alone) minted 56 new billionaires” and by that, offered the reason for many more across countries, especially Nigeria, to transcend the stranglehold of our prevailing realities.

In the end, because there is an upside to every downturn, our collective and separate journies will manifest positively in manifold ways to the benefit of all (and sundry), notwithstanding.