UK warns her citizen against US produced Covid -19 vaccine

Younews Ng January 2, 2021 Business, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 81 Views

Information from the UK government website on the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine:

1. The vaccine is not safe for pregnant women.

2. The vaccine is not safe for women planning on becoming pregnant within a few months of taking the vaccine.

3. The vaccine is not safe for those who are immuno suppressed (experience allergic reactions).

4. No testing or trials have been performed to determine long-term side effects.

5. No testing or trials have been performed to determine the side effects if taken with other prescribed medications.

6. It is unknown if the vaccine will cause infertility.
7. Taking the vaccine will not stop you from getting COVID-19.

8. Taking the vaccine will not prevent you from spreading the virus.

9. You cannot breastfeed if you have had the vaccine.

10. The vaccine has not been tested or trialled on children and is not suitable for persons under the age of 16.

11. Neither the UK government nor the vaccine manufacturers accept responsibility for death or personal injury resulting from taking the vaccine.
In fact both Pfizer & Biontech sought explicit immunity from prosecution in the case of deaths or personal harm from taking the vaccine.

