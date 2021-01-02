Victory Yinka Banjo scores 9A’s in all WAEC papers, A stars in Cambridge IGCSE

Call her a star or a genius, you won’t be wrong. Victory Yinka-Banjo of Princeton College, Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria, has added her name to the book of history by achieving A1 in all her WASSCE Papers and A stars in all her Cambridge IGCSE papers.

She was also declared the World Best Candidate in English as a Second Language (Speaking Component) by the University of Cambridge International Examinations (CIE). Victory also made the list of top 5 best candidates locally and globally in other examinations such as UTME, IELTS, SAT