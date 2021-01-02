Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Victory Yinka Banjo scores 9A’s in all WAEC papers, A stars in Cambridge IGCSE

Younews Ng January 2, 2021

Call her a star or a genius, you won’t be wrong. Victory Yinka-Banjo of Princeton College, Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria, has added her name to the book of history by achieving A1 in all her WASSCE Papers and A stars in all her Cambridge IGCSE papers.

She was also declared the World Best Candidate in English as a Second Language (Speaking Component) by the University of Cambridge International Examinations (CIE). Victory also made the list of top 5 best candidates locally and globally in other examinations such as UTME, IELTS, SAT

