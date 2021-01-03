Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Ex-UNILAG VC, Prof Ibidapo Obe, dies of COVID-19

Younews Ng January 3, 2021 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 78 Views

Former University of Lagos Vice-chancellor, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo Obe, has died of COVID-19 complications, reports said this Sunday night, January 3, 2020.

“The former University don passed away on Sunday, 3rd January 2020,”

Born in July 1951, the Professor of Systems Engineering was UNILAG VC from 2000 to 2007.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Your SIM may have been lost, stolen, misplaced or damaged..See new FG policy

The Federal Government has approved a replacement policy for subscribers whose Subscribers Identification Module (SIM) ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.