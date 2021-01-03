BREAKING: Ex-UNILAG VC, Prof Ibidapo Obe, dies of COVID-19
January 3, 2021
Former University of Lagos Vice-chancellor, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo Obe, has died of COVID-19 complications, reports said this Sunday night, January 3, 2020.
“The former University don passed away on Sunday, 3rd January 2020,”
Born in July 1951, the Professor of Systems Engineering was UNILAG VC from 2000 to 2007.
