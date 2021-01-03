Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FG places 6mths travelling ban on 100 air passengers over Covid protocol

The Federal Government has placed travelling restrictions on 100 passengers, for non-compliance with mandatory protocol on tests upon arrival as outlined by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Chairman of the PTF on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this in a notice to the affected passengers on Saturday.

The notice explained that the 100 defaulters would be restricted for six months, for failure to comply with the mandatory Day seven Post Arrival COVID-19 Polymerise Chain Reaction (PCR) test, and that the six months restrictions, which took effect from Jan. 1, would last till June 30, 2021.

The defaulting passengers had been informed about the development and will be prevented from traveling out of the country during this period.

The passport numbers of the affected persons are already  displayed on the notice

