Sowore still in detention, how & why he was arrested on New Year Day

The publisher of Saharareporters and RevolutionNow convener, Omoyole Sowore, and four activists are still in the custody of the Nigeria Police after their arrest on the wee hour of the New Year.

Sowore and four other activists were arrested along Gudu-Lokogoma axis, in Abuja, on Friday night, which was ‘New Year’ day.

A security source confirms that the arrest was effected in a response to a distress call from residents.

The source said: “Sowore and his ‘accomplices’ were arrested in a swift response to a distress call received by FCT Police Command from some tensed residents on 1st January 2021.

“The residents had alerted the Police about an unusual gathering and movement along Gudu-Lokogoma axis, at about 12:30 am.

“They were therefore arrested over the unlawful gathering at very odd hours, thereby causing palpable tension amongst the residents of Gudu and Lokogoma areas of the FCT.

“Hence, it is obvious that the unlawful gathering was intended to cause disturbance and panic in the FCT especially when citizens and residents ate to be law-abiding and comply with all COVID-19 protocols.”