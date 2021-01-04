Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

7 States shun FG’s directive on School resumption

Younews Ng January 4, 2021

Rivers, Cross River, Gombe, Sokoto, Zamfara, Delta and Oyo states have shunned the Federal Government directives that schools in the country should remain shut till January 18 as part of efforts to curb COVID-19 second wave.

But states such as Kogi, Anambra, Plateau and Ekiti are cooperating saying their schools would  resume on  January 18.

The directive, You News learnt is part of efforts to curb COVID-19 second wave.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 second wave, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19,  at its press conference on December 21, said all  schools in the country would remain shut till January 18.

The PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who addressed the press conference, said, “The PTF on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Education, expects that schools would have vacated from the 18th December, 2020 and remain closed till at least the 18th of January, 2021 to enable the measures introduced to take effect.”

Interestingly, Some private schools had fixed their resumption date for Monday (today).

