Nude party: Demolished building not mine, says Kaduna restaurateur

Chief Executive Officer of Asher Kings and Queens Restaurant in Kaduna State, Aisha Yakubu, has said she was not the owner of the facility demolished by the Kaduna State government over alleged plans to host a sex party.

Yakubu said she rented the building for her business at the rate of N500,000 per annum.

She stated this on Monday on a PUNCH Online interview programme, The Roundtable.

“I have a landlord. I am not the owner of the building. I was the first occupant of the plot. It was just only me on the plot and I paid N500,000 for the rent,” she said.

The restaurateur, who said life has not been the same since the demolition occurred, insisted that the facility was not a hotel as claimed by the police and the state government.

Yakubu said she rented the facility out to a client, who paid N5,000 to showcase his clothing line.