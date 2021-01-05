3 Siblings  in Ogun kill security guard on Xmas Eve

Three blood brothers: Okiki Mulero 23; Michael Mulero, 21; and Joseph Mulero, 17, have been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command on December 25, 2020 for beating a So-Safe Corps Officer who was on guard duty at OGD Estate, Asero to death on the eve of Christmas.

Trouble started when one of the suspects Okiki, a commercial cyclist, was denied entrance into the estate for carrying more than one passenger contrary to the rule of the estate.

According to the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, this infuriated Okiki, who called his two brothers, Michael and Joseph, to the scene.

They jointly attacked the two security guards on duty with planks.

In the process, one of the security men, Segun Godfrey Barde, slumped.

He was subsequently rushed to O&A hospital, where he gave up the ghost on December 25, 2020 while receiving treatment.

The case was reported at Obantoko Divisional Police Headquarters by the Community Development Association executives of the estate, consequent upon which the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Sunday Opebiyi, detailed his detectives to go after the suspects.

They were subsequently apprehended one after the other.

They have all confessed to the commission of the crime.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward A. Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

The corpse of Barde has been deposited in the mortuary for post mortem examination.