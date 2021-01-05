42-Year-Old Son Of Transport Billionaire Ekene Dili Chukwu Dies From COVID-19

Report has it that the son of late billionaire transporter and owner of Ekene Dili Chukwu Motors is dead

42 year old Augustine Ilodibe Jnr died in Lagos from COVID-19 complications.

Famous transporter, Augustine Ilodibe Jnr. was among the three persons who died of COVID-19 complications in Lagos on Monday.

The death of the 42-year old, who inherited his billionaire father’s business in 2007, was made known by a family member.

“With great sadness we announce the passing unto glory our dear son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Ekendilichukwu Augustine Chukwunonso ILODIBE (Junior) who died this morning from complications of COVID-19 in Lagos.

We pray that his soul rests in peace and the Lord comfort his family and all of us he left behind.

In consideration of the current pandemic, we kindly ask that you respect and maintain safety protocols through calls and messages to the family rather than physical visits.