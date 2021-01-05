Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Alibaba survives Covid -19, says ‘ l saw several people die, while in isolation centre’

Younews Ng January 5, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 33 Views

Stand-up comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, has urged Nigerians to be cautious and keep safe, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic is real.

Alibaba said this on his Instagram account on Monday

Alibaba, who thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, for ensuring he got adequate care while in isolation, said having just survived the deadly virus, Nigerians should desist from describing it as a scam.

He wrote: “COVID-19 is real. Don’t let anyone tell you it is a scam. I just came out of isolation, several people died, while I was there. Some of my close friends know and they were very supportive.

“I thank the Lagos State governor, the Commissioner of Health, Managing Director of the COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Yaba, doctors, especially Dr Nifemi, who are risking their lives to keep us alive. Thanks also to the nurses.

“‘COVID-19 is real. Observe all the protocols, people are dying, and it is not a joke. In fact, anyone who says COVID-19 is a scam is a compound idiot and a fool.”

