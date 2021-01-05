Arrested :22-yr-old behead, remove eyes of his pal for money ritual

The principal suspect, Police said has voluntarily confessed to having committed the crime.”

He said he was asked by a ritualist to bring the eyes for ritual to enable him get rich.

Now, the Bauchi State Police Command has arrested the 22-year-old man suspected to be a ritualist.

He allegedly murdered gruesomely his neighbour in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Ahmed Wakil, Police Public Relations office of the command, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Wakil said operatives or Alkaleri Divisional Police Headquarters arrested Hamza Musa for the gruesome killing of his 17-year-old neighbour, Adamu Ibrahim, at wake village, Alkaleri LGA.

He said: “On 21/12/2020 at about 0930hrs, detectives of Alkaleri Divisional Police Headquarters, arrested one Musa Hamza, who lured one Adamu Ibrahim of the same address into the outskirts of the village forest and killed him with a stick.

“The victim was beheaded, his two eyes removed and his body burnt.”

The police spokesperson said the culprit buried the body parts of his victim separately in a shallow grave at a nearby bush.

According to Wakil, Police investigated and exhumed all the buried human parts and took the body parts to the General Hospital, Alkaleri for medical examination.