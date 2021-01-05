Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Bitcoin suffers worst financial loss in minutes

This is one of the fastest 20% market correction seen in financial history.

Bitcoin just suffered one of the worst plunge seen in financial history as it lost about $7,000 in value, plunging from $34,000 to $27,000 in minutes.

The result stunned so many traders and investors who overleveraged on the prevailing bullish trend in the Bitcoin market.

“$190,000,000 (in long positions) were liquidated on Binance within 10 minutes. Largest value to date,” Glassnode commented alongside a chart showing Binance liquidations.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $30,996.19 with a daily trading volume of $82,311,674,405. Bitcoin is down 6.74% in the last 24 hours.

