Highest single-day Covid infections in Nigeria, after yuletide, Lagos atop

Nigeria has recorded its highest single-day Coronavirus Disease infection with 1,204 new cases on Monday, just after the yuletide holiday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made the revelation on its Twitter handle on Monday.

Before now, the highest single-day infection was 1,145 recorded on December 17, 2020.

The second highest single-day infection before that of Monday was the December 23, 2020 figure of 1,133.

The epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, topped the chart released by the NCDC on Monday with 654 new infections.

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja was second on the list with 200 new infections.

Following were Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Edo and Nasarawa States, which had 60, 54, 40, 30, 28 and 25 respectively.

Others with new infections were Kebbi-19, Bauchi-18, Oyo-13, Akwa Ibom-12, Bayelsa-11 and Ogun-11.

There were also new infections in Delta-9, Abia-8, Benue-5, Imo-3, Borno-2, Sokoto-1 and Osun-1.

Seven deaths were also recorded on Monday, bringing the number of deaths since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria to 1,318.

As at Monday night, Nigeria has had 91,351 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 75,699 successfully treated and discharged.

