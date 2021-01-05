‘There was no sex party’ — owner of demolished Kaduna restaurant heads to court

Aisha Mercy Yakubu, chief executive officer (CEO) of Asher Kings and Queens Restaurant in Kaduna state, says she will seek redress over the demolition of her restaurant.

Last week, the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) demolished the restaurant over alleged immoral act.

It was alleged that the demolished building was the proposed venue of a sex party — but a flyer attached to a tweet announcing the event had no detail of the location of the party.

In a statement on Saturday, Yakubu said her business was registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as a restaurant and an event centre — not a hotel.

The CEO said on December 27 the VIP lounge was booked for an event where a customer wanted to show appreciation to his own customers for patronising him.

“Before the event proper commenced, a friend of mine and I noticed an unusual movement around the main gate to the restaurant,as it was half opened to avoid a crowded environment. We approached the main gate and on getting there I saw two truck loads of heavily armed officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF),” she said.

“I asked the team leader what was going on but he ignored my question and said he will explain to me when we get to the Police Station, Sabon Tasha Division.

”When we arrived at the Police station, my customer, who accompanied me to the station, enquired what the matter was and the police showed us a poster on a GSM phone belonging to one of the officers by name Inspector Felix. It was a poster of an event titled; KADUNA SEX PARTY, which the Police claimed the venue for the supposed ‘sex party’ was scheduled to hold at my restaurant, even though with no address of where it will take place on the poster.

“I denied knowledge of that event as there was nothing of that sort taking place at the restaurant and I wouldn’t stoop so low to entertain such illicit activity at my place, but the police refused to belief me and had my friend and two of my staff detained for one night, one day, until the customer that had earlier hired the place for usage on that fateful day was also arrested the next day.”

Yakubu said she was released after paying N100,000 for bail to one police officer called Felix.

.“I noticed how incompetent the NPF were, i suggested to the them to call the number on the supppsed ‘Kaduna Sex Party’ poster, which they immediately put a call through and a name came out using the True Caller App as MARVELLOUS AKPAN,” she said.

“The Police asked me to pay a fee of N20,000 for them to do their job of tracking the user of the phone number, which I immediately paid them so that they will swing into action.

“Marvellous Akpan was arrested the next. He was interrogated and he obliged to owning the phone number on the poster and printing of the poster which was posted on Social Media, assisted by a friend of his named Noah and one other guy.

“On further interrogation, Mr Marvellous Akpan confessed to the Police that he doesn’t know me and has never being to my restaurant nor have any knowledge of its address.

“Mr Chimeze,who had hired the place was released, summarily, after the successful arrest of Mr Akpan.”

Yakubu said on the day of the demolition of her property no prior notice was given, adding that she lost a month-old pregnancy because of trauma.

“I watched them pull down the building without allowing me to remove any item before the demolition. As a result of the trauma, I lost my one month old pregnancy,” she said.

“I plan to seek legal redress for defamation of my character and the loss of my properties in the building.”