Actress Orisabunmi is dead!

Nollywood actress, Folake Aremu popularly known as Orisabunmi is dead.

It was gathered that President of the Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, confirmed she died on Tuesday .

Orisabunmi who was popular in the Arelu Television series in the early 80s was married to another veteran actor Jimoh Aliu, popularly known as Aworo.

The two separated long before Aworo died on September 17, 2020.

The Office of TAMPAN President said of her death.. :

*“O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?”*

*It is so sad we lost a Priceless Jewel, a very rare gem in Nigerian Film Industry, Chief Mrs Folakemi Aremu aka Orishabunmi to the cold hands of death last night. She passed on at 61 after a brief illmess at 11pm, Tuesday 4th 2021.*

*Though good people die everyday yet not all of them affirm for us the goodness in humanity the way Orishabunmi did. She passed away leaving a legacy of positive experiences for anyone who took the time to know her.*

*If Oratory is the Masterful Art, the world will surely miss Orishabunmi for her talent. She was an orator who would perfectly chant eloquently with her resounding sonorous voice. Iya Oosha, we will surely miss you.*

*Burial arrangement will be announced soon.*

*Signed*

*Bolaji Amusan Latin*

*TAMPAN President.