FCMB boss accused of infidelity goes on vacation

The Managing Director, First City Monument Bank, Adam Nuru, who was accused of infidelity with a former worker with the bank, Moyo Thomas, has proceeded on vacation to allow the bank’s Board conduct its review of the circumstances surrounding the allegations.

Recall that it came on the heels of the death of Moyo’s estranged husband, Tunde Thomas, who reportedly died of depression about two weeks ago after Moyo reportedly told him some months ago that their two kids were fathered by Nuru.

Meanwhile, Nuru, in an internal memo to his colleagues, said he has elected to proceed on vacation to allow the bank’s Board conduct an independent review of the circumstances surrounding the paternity scandal.

He also stated that his decision is important to protect the integrity of the process as well as the bank’s brand, which is of utmost importance to its staff.

The memo reads:

“Dear Colleagues,

“Compliments of the season. Let me start by wishing everyone of you all the best in the new year.

“Following the recent events in respect of the negative media reports circulating, I have elected to proceed on vacation to allow the Bank’s board conduct an independent review of the circumstances surrounding these negative reports.

“This is important to protect the integrity of the process as well as our Brand which is of utmost importance to us all.

“I urge you to please continue to put in your best so we can achieve the objectives we have set for the year.”

The bank management has also issued a press statement announcing the vacation of its Managing Director.

The statement said the MD volunteered to proceed on leave during the review of what transpired between him (Nuru) and Thomas.

Also, it said if there was any violation of the bank’s code of ethics and the adequacy of this code of ethics, action would be taken.

The bank said in the statement: “We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director Adam Nuru, a former employee Mrs Moyo Thomas and her deceased husband, Mr Tunde Thomas.

“While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct require the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of this code of ethics.

“This is already under way.

“During the period of the review, the Managing Director has volunteered to proceed on leave.

“This will guarantee the sanctity of the review process.

“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.”