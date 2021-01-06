Late Chico Ejiro hailed as responsible, compassionate dad

Prolific movie producer cum director has been variously hailed for his compassionate role, while alive, in caring for the special need of his son, who was diagnosed with cancer, even as a toddler!

Chico ‘s older and elder brother Zebulon Ejiro said of him :

“Chico in the last six years had devoted his entire life and resources to assure the health and survival of his youngest child who was diagnosed with cancer related ailments while still a toddler.

“His devoted wife, Joy Ejiro , has since been in the US to attend to their son and had returned with him temporarily for the yuletide holiday after being away for two years .”

After 15 years of marriage, his wife Joy said of their marriage : “Marriage has been sweet because my husband is my friend. I think that makes it easier for me. Yes, we disagree over a lot of issues but at the end of the day, we resolve our differences amicably. Disagreement is normal in marriage.”