Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Late Chico Ejiro hailed as responsible, compassionate dad

Younews Ng January 6, 2021 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 55 Views

Prolific movie producer cum director has been variously hailed for his compassionate role, while alive, in caring for the special need of his son, who was diagnosed with cancer, even as a toddler!

Chico ‘s older and elder brother Zebulon Ejiro said of him :

“Chico in the last six years had devoted his entire life and resources to assure the health and survival of his youngest child who was diagnosed with cancer related ailments while still a toddler.

“His devoted wife, Joy Ejiro , has since been in the US to attend to their son and had returned with him temporarily for the yuletide holiday after being away for two years .”

After 15 years of marriage, his wife  Joy said of their marriage : “Marriage has been sweet because my husband is my friend. I think that makes it easier for me. Yes, we disagree over a lot of issues but at the end of the day, we resolve our differences amicably. Disagreement is normal in marriage.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Chico Ejiro’s remains for burial on Saturday, February 20, 2021

The Ejiro family of Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, wish to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.