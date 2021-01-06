Seven injured as tipper, SUV crash on Ibadan rail line

Seven persons were on Tuesday injured as a tipper and a Sport Utility Vehicle fell off the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and landed on the railway track which passes under the road.

Eyewitnesses said that the accident happened at Rainbow bus stop inside Ibadan towards the Ojoo end of the expressway.

The two vehicles were said to be heading towards the same direction, lost control and fell off the bridge.

There were no railings on the bridge.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Oyo State, Uche Chukwura , confirmed the accident .

She said, “There was crash there. The vehicles fell over the bridge. The number of injured victims is seven. Nobody died.”