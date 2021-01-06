Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Tariff increased by only N4 –NERC, denies 50% hike, blames inflation

In a public notice on the matter, the NERC has  stated that it only hiked the tariff of some selected classes of consumers.

It said, “The tariff for customers on service bands D and E (customers being served less than an average of 12hours of supply per day over a period of one month) remains frozen and subsidised in line with the policy direction of the Federal Government.

In compliance with the provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act and the nation’s tariff methodology for biannual minor review, the rates for service bands A, B, C, D and E have been adjusted by N2 to N4 per kWhr to reflect the partial impact of inflation and movement in foreign exchange rates.”

The commission argued that it never hiked tariff by 50 per cent, adding that it remained committed to protecting electricity consumers from failure to deliver on committed service levels under the service-based tariff regime.

