TUC warns FG on increased electricity tariff !

The Trade Union Congress has reprimanded the Federal Government over the hike in electricity tariffs announced on Tuesday.

It stated, “You don’t just churn out policies without weighing the pros and cons. How many people can afford to pay the last bill talk less of this recent one?

It described the decision as ‘wicked’ and ‘another betrayal of trust’ coming in the middle of ongoing negotiations by the FG and the organised labour on the November 1, 2020 hike.

The union asked the government to revert to the old price or face the consequences of its decision.

This was contained in a statement by the TUC President, Quadri Olaleye, and the Secretary-General, Musa Lawal, titled, ‘Electricity hike: Another betrayal of trust’.

The congress wondered “why this government espouses unfriendly policies that are capable of crippling the economy.”

It said many companies which could not pay the previous tariff hikes had either closed shop or relocated to neighbouring countries.

The TUC stated, “Does it mean there is no other way this government can creatively generate revenue? It has become obvious that the outrages from the organised labour and the masses and the series of negotiations we had with the government were just cosmetic and hypocritical.

“There is so much deceit and laziness in the system; there is hardly any promise made that they have followed through.

“Only yesterday (Monday), we read again that the Academic Staff Union of Universities is withdrawing its members because this same government has reneged on its promises reached a few days ago.