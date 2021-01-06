Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Vereran Journalist Jide Osokoya Is Dead

Younews Ng January 6, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 60 Views

Babajide Osokoya, Baaroyin of Isheri Olófìn, is dead.

He was an active member of APC

The former Today’s Choice Assistant Editor died in the early hours of this morning

His cause of death is unknown, but he was still active on his social media platforms few days ago.

He is in his 50s

More details later

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Late Chico Ejiro hailed as responsible, compassionate dad

Prolific movie producer cum director has been variously hailed for his compassionate role, while alive, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.