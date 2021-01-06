Vereran Journalist Jide Osokoya Is Dead
Younews Ng
January 6, 2021
Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending
60 Views
slideshow Vereran Journalist Jide Osokoya Is Dead 2021-01-06
Babajide Osokoya, Baaroyin of Isheri Olófìn, is dead.
He was an active member of APC
The former Today’s Choice Assistant Editor died in the early hours of this morning
His cause of death is unknown, but he was still active on his social media platforms few days ago.
He is in his 50s
More details later
Check Also
Prolific movie producer cum director has been variously hailed for his compassionate role, while alive, ...