Aero Contractors MD resigns, reveals reason

The Managing Director of Aero Contractors, Captain Ado Sanusi, has revealed that he had to resigned.

Sanusi confirmed this on the telephone to our correspondent on Wednesday.

According to Sanusi, his resignation took effect on December 31, 2020.

“There is a time for everything. There is a time when I joined Aero and there is a time I am leaving. I thank God for the contribution I made in Aero and I am happy I finished successfully,” he added.

Captain Sanusi started his flying carrier at Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria where he obtained Commercial Pilot Licence and a National Diploma in Aeronautical Sciences, according to information from his LinkedIn page.

He then went to the United States where he advanced his education and obtained his Air Transport Pilot Licence, Certified Flight and Ground Instructor’s license.

He worked for Kabo Air, a local airline as a Senior First Officer and then proceeded to ExxonMobil as Captain and flight Safety Officer.

He then joined Virgin Nigeria as a Captain on the B737 Classic.

He later became the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

He joined Arik as a Captain on the Boeing 737-NG and became a Trainer, Chief Pilot, DFO and SVP Operations/DMD of the biggest airline in West and Central Africa, a position he held till 13th February 2017. He served as the CEO of Aero Contractors Nigeria Ltd for close to four years.