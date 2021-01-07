Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Afenifere wants Yoruba to produce president in 2023

Younews Ng January 7, 2021 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 63 Views

A socio-cultural and political group, the Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM) and a pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, said yesterday that the Southwest should produce the next president.

They advised All Progressives Congress (APC) members to honour the pre-2015 general election agreement to ensure fairness and equity.

Speaking yesterday in Ibadan at a news conference heralding a Yoruba summit tagged: “Yoruba nation yesterday, today and tomorrow”, the YPM National Coordinator, Mr. Oladosu Oladipo, said anything apart from Yoruba president in 2023 would not be tolerated.

He said: “You cannot be a good Nigerian without being a good Yoruba man. Our fair share must be given to us in Nigeria. This summit is not partisan but political. It is our turn to produce president in 2023. In fairness, power should return to the Southwest.”

The Secretary-General of Afenifere led by Sen. Biyi Durojaiye, Mr. Bayo Aina, said the Yoruba have realised that it is only the APC that can give Yoruba candidate a ticket.

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

14 die in accident on Lokoja-Kabba road

Fourteen people on Wednesday lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident which occurred on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.