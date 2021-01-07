Breaking News : Akwa Ibom state mourn again, Chief of Air Staff, Nsikak Eduok is dead

Former Chief of the Air Staff, Nigerian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Nsikak Eduok is dead.

He passed on yesterday evening during months of protracted illness at the Multi-Specialty Hospital in Uyo.

He was the only Service Chief ever produced by Akwa Ibom state.

First indigenous military Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Air Commodore Idiongesit Nkanga passed on last week due to Covid 19 related complications.

Full Names & Titles:

Elder Air Marshal Nsikak-Abasi Essien Eduok

ORIGIN

He is an Ibibio from Mbak, Akwa Ibom State, southern Nigeria.

BIRTH & EARLY DAYS

He was born on the 11th of July 1947 at Mbak, Ibesikpo/Asutan Ekpe Local Government, Akwa Ibom State. Following his primary education in Uyo, the state capital and his secondary school education at the Lutheran High School, Obot Idim, Eduok worked for a short period with the Voice of Nigeria as a Studio Manager. Nsikak’s father, Nte Eduok, who died in 1996, was a very senior elder of the Qua Iboe Church (now United Evangelical Church).

JOINING THE NIGERIAN AIR FORCE

On the 1st August, 1968, Eduok joined the Nigerian Air Force as a trainee pilot. For his initial training in the military, he was at the Nigerian Defence Academy. After that, he attended the Primary Flying Training School, Kano in 1970 and the Basic Flying Training Course in 1971 at the Basic and Advanced Flying School, also in Kano. In the two courses, Eduok finished as the best all-round student pilot.

CAREER AND LATER DAYS

In February 1971, Nsikak Eduok was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. After that, Nsikak Eduok attended various professional and staff courses in Nigeria and abroad.

Advanced and Tactical Flying Training Course, 1971 – 1973

Aircraft Accident Investigation Course, USA, 1974 – 1975

MiG-21 Conversion Course, 1975, USSR

Advanced Staff Course, United Kingdom, 1976

Command & Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State, 1981. Eduok finished as the Best Eagle Writer of the Command & Staff Course II, 1981

MB-339 Flight Training Course, Italy, 1983 – 1986

Command and Staff College Dagger (+), 1987

L-39 Flight Training Course, Czechoslovakia (now Czech Republic and Slovakia)

United States Air Force (USAF) Air War College, Alabama, 1991 – 1992 where he finished with a distinguished pass.

A trained combat pilot, Nsikak Eduok was a pilot in various aircraft types within and outside Nigeria, these include the L-29, L-39, MiG 15, MiG 17, MiG 21 and the MB-339.

In the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Eduok served in the following roles:

– Appointed the first Operations Officer, Strike Group, Makurdi, Benue State, 1975 – 1976

– Commanding Officer, NAF Station, Enugu.

– Appointed first Commander, 75 Fighter Squadron

– Commander, 301 Flying Training School, Kaduna

– Commander, 303 Flying Training School, Kano

– Commander, NAF Station, Makurdi, Benue State

– Commander, NAF Station, Kainji, Niger State

– Directing Staff, Command and Staff College, Jaji, 1986 – 1987

– Director of Plans, NAF Headquarters, 1989

– Director of Operations, NAF Headquarters, 1990 (he was a Group Captain then)

– Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Training Command, 1991

– Member, Armed Forces Ruling Council, AFRC, (during Babangida’s regime), 1991

For his non-military positions:

Member, Governing Council, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), 1984 – 1986

NAF Representative, National Boundaries Commission, 1989 – 1991

Eduok retired in 1999 to Uyo where he has been engaged in farming, charity, business and religious activities.