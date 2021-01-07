Davido Joins Family Business, Now A Director In Dad’s Company

Nigerian record label boss and music executive, David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, has finally joined the Adeleke family enterprise, Pacific Holdings Limited.

The singer, 28, hinted at the new development on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in a post via his verified Twitter account.

He shared a photo of Pacific Holdings logo and wrote;

“omo nah 2021 o I dun dey chook head small small”

A check on the company’s website shows that it has been updated to include ‘‘David Adeleke” on its board of directors.

This means that the award-winning musician is joining his father and brother, Wale on the board.

Pacific Holdings Ltd. is a diversified conglomerate in Lagos, Nigeria, with six major companies; Pacific Drilling Company Ltd, Pacific Farm Ltd, Intertrade Warehousing Ltd., Junior Venture Ltd., Pacific Freightliners Ltd. and Pacific Gas Company Ltd.