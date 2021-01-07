Pence disagrees with Trump, says protesters ‘ll be prosecuted

Mike Pence, US vice-president, has condemned the invasion of the congress, and maintained that all persons found culpable will be prosecuted.

“The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building,” Pence wrote in a post on Twitter.

“Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”