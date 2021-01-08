Body of abducted Benue LG cashier found in shallow grave

The body of a revenue cashier, Joseph Myaan, who was abducted over one month ago in Katsina-Ala Local Government Council of Benue State, has been discovered in a shallow grave in Akpera suburb of Kastina-Ala town.

It was gathered that the body was found on Wednesday in Akpera suburb of Tongov community in Katsina-Ala area of the state.

Myaan was said to have been kidnapped over a month ago.

Efforts by his family to locate his whereabouts or enable him regain freedom proved abortive.

It was learnt that a top politician from the area assisted by security personnel led the team which exhumed the remains of the deceased from the shallow grave.

A witness told our correspondent that the exhumed remains of Myaan had been deposited in the Katsina-Ala General Hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Kastina-Ala LGC, Alfred Atera, confirmed that the incident.

He stressed that the deceased was a staff of the council until his unfortunate demise.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, however said the command was yet to receive the report on the matter