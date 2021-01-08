Each phone users have 5 Sims in Nigeria — Survey

With the advent of social media and app-driven digital environment, network subscription went beyond human subscribers to include machines like PoS, routers, Wi-Fi devices, electricity meters, CCTV, tracking devices and others.”

According to Director, Public Affairs, at Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, a recent survey conducted in the country showed that on average, there are now approximately between four and five SIMs to every human subscriber. This explains the basis of allowing the linkage of up to seven SIMs to one unique NIN in the recently launched Federal Government Portal.

Therefore, he said if there are 43 million Nigerians with NINs, this could account for about 172 million SIMs already linked to NINs.

“It is very important to emphasise that the current exercise of linking NIN to SIM(s) is for the common good of all Nigerians, as it has far reaching benefits.

“Apart from enhancing our general safety, this will help in such vital exercises like national budgeting, policy planning, social intervention programmes and many more,” Adinde explained.