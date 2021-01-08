Osun loses 3 professors,  illustrious sons died within days

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola , the government and the good people of the State of Osun have with a heavy heart received the news of the demise of another noble son of the State, Professor Duro Ajeyalemi, barely three days after the loss of one of the state’s high-flying sons, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe. This came days after the state committed the remains of Prof Olufemi Odekunle to mother earth in Ilesa.

The loss of another great intellectual and distinguished scholar in Professor Ajeyalemi, is a big blow to the State.

His exploits gave credence to the fact that Osun is a blessed cradle that offers men and women of virtue and quality to the world. An astute educational administrator and professor of curriculum, Prof Ajeyalemi never betrayed the excellence inherent in his foundation, having taken off from St. Peter’s School, Ibokun (for his basic education) to Kiriji Memorial College, Igbajo (for his secondary education).

Prof Ajeyalemi, an Ibokun native, was a former Dean, Faculty of Education, in the University of Lagos and was also the pioneer registrar of the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB).

In his time as registrar of JUPEB, the body moved from the modest examinination body it was, to a position where it now has several partnering universities.

He was meant to commence a well-deserved season of rest from his years of intense commitment to the academia, having officially retired from service in November 2020.

We commiserate with his family, friends, the academic community, the entirety of Ijeshaland, and indeed the good people of Osun over this huge loss. We pray that the Lord will grant those he has left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.

Signed:

Funke Egbemode

Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation

State of Osun