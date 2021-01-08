Trump surrenders after failed ‘coup’

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump on Thursday pledged commitment to orderly transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden even as he repeated the false claims about the November 3, 2020 election.

The claim triggered Wednesday’s assault on Capitol Building by a mob of his supporters to protest U.S. Congress’ affirmation of Biden’s Electoral College win.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in the statement released overnight after Congress certified his defeat.

He went on: “I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again.”

Trump, who has repeatedly refused to concede the election, on Wednesday incited on his supporters who later breached the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop lawmakers from counting the electoral votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol. And we’re gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. And we’re probably not going to be cheering, so much for some of them, because you’ll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong,” Trump said, addressing his supporters who gathered maskless on the ellipse near the White House Wednesday morning.

After a speech filled with lies and misrepresentations that incensed the crowd, Trump returned to the White House to watch a violent crescendo to his constant spreading of misinformation about the electoral process. The mob broke into the Capitol, stormed the House of Representatives and Senate floor. Trump supporters could be seen lounging in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

A woman was shot and killed in the chaos. Police have yet to release more details about her death. Three others, who had medical emergencies, later died, according to the police.