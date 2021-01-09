‘Not too early to prepare for Tinubu’s presidency’

It was not too early to start mobilising support for Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The Chairman of the South-West Agenda, a group currently mobilising support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to become the President in 2023, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye has said.

He sharply disagreed with a former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, who said it was too early to start such a project.

The former governor, who also admitted that Tinubu had the right to vie for the top office, however said that it was too early to zero in on a particular individual to avoid political miscalculation.

He said, “I don’t believe that it is too early to start mobilising support for Asiwaju Tinubu now, because 2023 is around the corner. We are already in January 2021; the election, according to the time table of the Independent National Electoral Commission, will take place in February 2023. That means we only have two years to make necessary preparations.

“Time will tell whether what we are doing is right or wrong. We are not actually campaigning but merely sensitising people to the idea of the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. It is not a bad idea to start telling people that he is the best man for the job.”

Adeyeye recalled that the President, Muhammadu Buhari , started his campaigns early when he wanted to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in 2015.

Osoba, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, had on Morning Show, a programme aired by Arise Television on Tuesday, said he was in support of the emergence of someone from the South-West geopolitical zone as President in 2023.