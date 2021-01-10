Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Gunmen shot 3 policemen dead, injure 2 other in Ebonyi

Younews Ng January 10, 2021 Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 122 Views

Three police officers on duty were shot dead,  while two others were seriously injured with bullet wounds at Unueke police Headquarters, in Ezza North local government area of Ebonyi State.

They were attacked by suspected hoodlums who invaded the police station at about 10pm on Friday night.

The slain officers were two inspectors and one female who was relaxing in her room when the hoodlums struck.

It was also gathered that the attackers took away two AK 47 rifles kept at the station.

Corpses of the slain policemen had been deposited in a mortuary while the two injured once were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Trump says he’ll create his own platform after Twitter ban

United States President Donald Trump has said he will look at building his own platform ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.