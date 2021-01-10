Gunmen shot 3 policemen dead, injure 2 other in Ebonyi

Three police officers on duty were shot dead, while two others were seriously injured with bullet wounds at Unueke police Headquarters, in Ezza North local government area of Ebonyi State.

They were attacked by suspected hoodlums who invaded the police station at about 10pm on Friday night.

The slain officers were two inspectors and one female who was relaxing in her room when the hoodlums struck.

It was also gathered that the attackers took away two AK 47 rifles kept at the station.

Corpses of the slain policemen had been deposited in a mortuary while the two injured once were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.