Is Football Legend Christian Chukwu Dead @ 70 ?

The news is trending, revebrating that a sport legends and heroes, Christian Chukwu is dead.

But there are denials that the former Nigeria national team captain, have not succumbed todeath, in his long battle with prostrate cancer.

He clocked 70 days back.

Ironically, just two days ago, the Enugu State government congratulated him for attaining the age of 70.

In a statement, the Enugu State Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, said that “the government and the people of the state are indeed very proud of the immeasurable contributions of this great son of Enugu State to the development of the game of football both locally and internationally.”

The Information Commissioner pointed out that, Christian Chukwu also had an outstanding career as coach of various National teams, including Nigeria, Kenya and Lebanon adding that “his performance at various times as player, coach and manager of Enugu Rangers International FC is indeed unparalleled.”

Christian Chukwu’s state of health was made public in April of 2020 and with his inability to continue with his medical bills, prompted the Nigeria’s Football players’ union, called out to national federation to assist the former Enugu Rangers as he seemed to have been abandoned.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise $US50 000 to fly the former Enugu Rangers to the United States for treatment began in earnest.

But wealthy businessman, Femi Otedola, stepped in and offered to offset his medical bills.

Otedola donated $50,000 to help with Christian Chukwu’s treatment. Otedola’s kind gesture made it possible for Chukwu to travel to the United Kingdom to seek professional medical health.

On his arrival, he visited the business mogul to thank him his support with his medical expenses, a gesture that humbled Otedola.

Christian Chukwu captained Enugu Rangers to victory in the African Cup Winners’ Cup in 1977 and then skippered the Super Eagles to their first Africa Cup of Nations title, at home in Nigeria in 1980.

As a coach, he was on the staff as Nigeria won their first world title, the Under 17 World Cup, and then was an assistant to Clemens Westerhof as the Super Eagles claimed their second Afcon title in 1994.

He would later be made a national coach, but his tenure got marred by criticism of tactics and selections. This however did not detract from his legendary status