Shake up in Army, 1,500 senior officers affected.. See names

Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sagir Musa, who confirmed the development in a statement last night noted that all the postings and appointments, which were approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, would take effect from January 18, 2021.

According to him, the rejig was to rekindle spirit of professionalism and enhance productivity, adding that it was a “routine and normal” exercise intended to reinvigorate the system for greater performance and effectiveness.

According to the list, a total of 1,546 officers were redeployed, out of which 210 were generals.

Others redeployed were 450 Colonels, 309 Majors, 251 Captains and 322 Lieutenants.

Prominent amongst the redeployed officers is Maj. Gen. PI Eze, who was appointed Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre Land Component Commander in the North East region.

The posting also saw the redeployment of Major General FO Agugo from Headquarters, Nigerian Army Signals Corps, Apapa Lagos to Defence Headquarters, Department of Communications as Chief of Defence Communications; Major General M Mohammed from Nigerian Army Resource Center Abuja to Pronto Tech Nigeria Limited and appointed Managing Director; Maj Gen AR Owolabi from Defence Headquarters Abuja (Department of Communications) to Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals Corps as Commander; Major General A Bande is to remain as General Officer Commanding 8 Division Sokoto, while Major General E Akerejola was moved from Army Headquarters Department of Logistics to Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Benin as Commandant, among others.

While wishing all the officers well in their respective appointments, the Chief of Army Staff enjoined them to take their new responsibilities/appointments seriously and discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to the nation and the service.

All the General Officers Commanding (GOCs) in the theatre will report directly to Maj.-Gen. PI Eze, who was appointed Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre Land Component Commander in the North East region while Eze reports directly to the Chief of Defence Staff.

The massive shakeup is coming amidst the plethora of calls for the sack of service chiefs and overhauling of the security architecture on account of poor handling of security challenges bedeviling the country