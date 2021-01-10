Time to go for Adamu in Feb, Race for new IG hots up

As the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu reaches the mandatory limit of 35 years in service on February 1, 2021, intense lobbying has begun for the seat. Mr Adamu is also eager to get an extension, Daily Trust on Sunday learnt.

By law, the police chief is appointed by the president on the “advice” of the Police Council. This Council is chaired by the president and has the 36 state governors, chairman of the Police Service Commission and the IGP as members.

Adamu, a member of the ASP Cadet Course 14 of 1986, is due to retire, seven months ahead of his 60th birthday. He was born in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on September 17, 1961 and enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on February 1, 1986.

The Police Act, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last year, provides tenure system for the position and reiterated retirement terms as 60 years of age or 35 years of service.

Interestingly, amidst intense lobbying in the power cycles in Abuja, Mr Adamu is banking on extension of his tenure as the country’s top cop in what insiders dub “the service chiefs treatment.”

This, however, is not without opposition as some powerful individuals are pushing for the candidacy of some senior police officers to replace him.

This is as analysts believe that the expiration of the tenure of this police boss presents an opportunity for President Buhari to address concerns over the appointment of heads of the country’s security institutions.

The Chief of Defense Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ikwe Ibas, are on extra time provided by presidential fiat.

There has been growing outcry for the president to let the service chiefs go, including by a resolution of the National Assembly.

Prominent Nigerians, including the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, also declared that the overstay of the service chiefs affected current internal security operations and the morale of officers.

Aso Rock spokespersons, however, insist the president has the prerogative to bend the rules to work with whoever he wants.

There are strong voices advocating against repeating “the mistake in the military” with the police. They say extending the tenure of the police chief will breed disaffection and throw many of Adamu’s juniors out of the force.

Mr Adamu’s tenure extension bid is backed by a top presidential aide and some governors, it was gathered, and if he succeeds, it will follow a pattern established by the Buhari presidency, which has extended the tenure of heads of other security and paramilitary agencies.