Trump says he’ll create his own platform after Twitter ban

United States President Donald Trump has said he will look at building his own platform after Twitter suspended him on Friday.

Twitter suspended him, citing a risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of his supporters.

The outgoing US President sent the latest tweets on his @POTUS account after Twitter banned his personal account, saying “We will not be SILENCED.”

Reuters had reported that an increasingly isolated and angry President Donald Trump, cut off by Twitter in the waning days of his term, faced a renewed drive by Democrats to remove him from office after he incited his supporters to storm the US Capitol.

Twitter permanently cut off Trump’s personal account and access to his nearly 90 million followers late on Friday, citing the risk of further incitement of violence, three days after Trump exhorted thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol as Congress met to certify his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

The resulting chaos, viewed with shock around the world, left a police officer and four others dead in its wake.

Trump’s frequent use of Twitter was a key part of his campaign as he overhauled the Republican Party and beat Democrat Hillary Clinton to win the presidency in 2016. Since then he has used it to fire up his political base, attacking those who opposed him.

Twitter has long resisted pressure to suspend Trump’s account. But after a “close review” of the president’s recent tweets, the company said on Friday evening it “had permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Trump later used the official @POTUS government to lash out at Twitter, addressing the 75 million “great patriots” who voted for him: “We will not be SILENCED!” Trump said he was considering building his own social media platform.

Twitter quickly deleted those posts and soon after suspended the Trump campaign account.

The suspension came a day after a subdued Trump denounced Wednesday’s violence in a video in which he also vowed to ensure a smooth transition of power.