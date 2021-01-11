37 perished in auto crashes…17 of them burnt to death

At least 20 people have been reported killed in a road accident along Bauchi – Maiduguri expressway near Tirwun village a suburb of Bauchi capital city.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi Command Ahmed Wakili confirmed the accident to Channels Television and he says the corpses have been deposited in the ATBU Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

According to Wakili, the accident occurred on Sunday afternoon as a result of a head-on collision involving two commercial vehicles; a Volkswagen Golf heading from Misau to Bauchi and a Hummer Bus heading to Maiduguri from Jos.

One of the vehicles was reported to have gone up in flames and its occupants got burnt beyond recognition.

Out of 22 passengers involved in the accident only two survived and are said to be receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi.

In a related development, 17 travellers who were plying the Abuja/Keffi road between Gudi and Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State, have died following an accident on Saturday.

The Federal Roads Safety Commission, (FRSC) unit Commander in Akwanga, Assistant Corps Commander Ebere Onyegbaduo confirmed their death to Channels Television via telephone on Sunday.

He said, “we received a distress call of a ghastly accident by 7:00 pm around Agwada Town, which is between Akwanga and Gudi Towns”.

“We rushed to the scene and found a Commercial VW Sharon Bus and a Private Toyota Sienna Bus both engulfed in flames with the occupants inside the burning vehicles. We called for Fire Brigade, the fire was contained by 11:00 pm and we completed the rescue by 2:00 am.”

Ebere added that preliminary investigations showed that the Sharon Bus was coming from Abuja and the driver had tried to overtake another vehicle while on a hill when he ran into the Sienna and both vehicles went up in flames.

He said the occupants of the Sharon Bus have been deposited at the Akwanga General Hospital while those of the Sienna have been taken to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, (DASH) in Lafia.