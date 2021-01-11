8pm to 6am curfew in Ekiti, limits gathering to 20, church ends 2 p.m

The Ekiti State Government is serious with new Covid rules and protocols..

Compliance to the directives will be enforced by the State Covid-19 Response Committee

It has among other things, imposed a curfew from 8pm to 6am in the state.

The government also banned all gatherings of more than 20 people in the state until further notice.

The restrictions take effect from Monday, January 11, 2021.

The new guidelines were announced on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Hon Akinbowale Omole, in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Omole cited the spread of COVID-19 as the reason for the new measures, adding that there’s a need for government to be proactive and take decisive steps to secure the citizens from falling prey to the second wave of the pandemic.

He advised citizens of the state to follow COVID-19 protocols by wearing their nose masks properly, wash their hands with soap, use hand sanitizer regularly and maintain social distancing.

The Commissioner stated that the curfew will be strictly enforced, adding that only those who are on essential services will be exempted.

He said gatherings which have now been restricted to 20 people are also to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Concerning religious worship, Omole said the government allows for two services to take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday accordingly and must not extend beyond 2pm.

He said worship centres must take the temperature of worshippers and must also provide soap for washing of hands and also hand sanitisers.