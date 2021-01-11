Claims & counter claims over Fulani/Amotekun clash in Oyo State

Untold stories are getting revealed about the clash between Fulani herdsmen and Amotekun ,around Ibarapa area of Oyo State last week.

The Commandant, Oyo State Security Network Agency, Operation Amotekun, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd.), has dismissed a viral report alleging that there were clashes between the men of the corps and Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa and Oke Ogun axis of Oyo State.

He said, “Contrary to any report you might have come across, there was no clash whatsoever between Fulani herdsmen and Amotekun in Ibarapa or Oke Ogun area of Oyo State.

“What happened was that we launched clearance operations in different locations around the thick forests of the four local governments that have suffered kidnapping and wanton killings in recent times.

“When our men entered the forests at Aiyede, they were attacked and a gun battle ensued, which led to the death of three of the attackers.

One of our men sustained injuries. It was not a clash with the Fulani, because Fulanis were part of the planning of the operation and we raided the forests together.”

He noted that the Amotekun security network was in touch with Seriki, who is the leader of the Fulani in the area, adding that after his men were withdrawn on Saturday afternoon, there were reports that some Fulani were kidnapped in one location close to the area of operation.

So, they (Fulani) are working with us because they are also victims of the dastardly acts of kidnapping in the area.

He added, “The incessant kidnapping and wanton destruction of lives necessitated the planning of a clearance operation in Lanlate, Igbo Ora, Igangan, Iganna and Aiyegun general areas in Ibarapa East, Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North as well as Iwajowa Local Government Areas.

“There were six teams in all comprising members of Amotekun, Vigilantes, Hunters and Miyetti Allah Vigilante. All the six teams had elements of these groups (joint team). However, at Igbo Ora, one of the teams had an encounter with two armed men, effected their arrest and recovered one double-barrel rifle.

“All suspects and weapons were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer, Magoro Police Station, Igbo Ora at about 9 a.m. on Saturday.

“In a related development, another team was attacked at about 9.30 am in Igangan forest, Ibarapa North, while on the clearance operations at a settlement. The attack was repelled, resulting in serious injury to one member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria and three other suspects. Two dane guns were recovered at the scene.”

But the Seriki Fulani in Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Kadri, disagreed with the Amotekun’s claim.

The Seriki spoke through Umoru Saliu, who said he was the son of the Fulani leader.

Umoru had claimed that three persons were killed and four among those shot later died. He, however, said on Sunday that three persons were killed but another injured victim died at a hospital in Igbo-Ora on Sunday.

Umoru said those killed were not kidnappers, saying one of those killed was preparing for the wedding of his son when Amotekun stormed the settlement.

He said, “Amotekun and Miyetti Allah Vigilante wanted to carry out the raid together but Amotekun went ahead before the arrival of the Miyetti Allah Vigilante.

“They started blaming Amotekun when they came because their agreement was that the Miyetti Allah Vigilante would lead them to the settlements where the raid would be carried out.

But Amotekun members said they went ahead because they called their numbers and couldn’t get through.

“Those killed were not kidnappers. They killed three yesterday and one died today at a hospital on Igbo-Ora.

The man that was killed on Saturday was preparing for the wedding of his son when Amotekun stormed the village.”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the police had commenced investigation into the issue.

He said, “We were not there when it happened but the police have commenced investigation into it. We will come up with our findings.”