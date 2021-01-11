Damola Oke appointed acting LASU VC for 45 days

The Senate of the Lagos State University has appointed Oyedamola Oke as the acting vice-chancellor of the institution.

He was appointed at the emergency senate meeting held on Monday.

Oke succeeds Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun whose five-year tenure ended on January 11, 2021.

LASU’s Head of Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ademola Adekoya, said, “Oke had over 61 votes while Prof. Elias Wahab, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) had 51 votes.

“His appointment is for 45 days according to a statement by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu released on January 8.

“Prior to his appointment, Oke was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of LASU, a Professor of Plant Pathology and the former Dean, Faculty of Science,” he said.

Lagos State Governor and Visitor to Lagos State University, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had cancelled the ongoing process set up for the appointment of a substantive ninth Vice-Chancellor of the University.

The Governor further directed that a fresh process that would terminate in 45 days should commence immediately.

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, was also directed to convene an emergency Senate meeting for the purpose of appointing one of the Deputy Vice-Chancellors, who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process, as Acting Vice-Chancellor from Monday, January 11, 2021.

Following the expiration of the tenure of Fagbohun, today, a joint Selection Committee of the Senate and Council was earlier set up by the university to interview candidates for the position.

The Committee was expected to submit the names of the three best candidates for the job for onward transmission to the Visitor (the Lagos State Governor) for the final selection of one successful candidate for the job.

More than 18 Professors from about 10 universities applied for the job. But there was controversy over the qualification of some candidates selected to replace Fagbohun.