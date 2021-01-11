Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Fani-Kayode Welcomes Baby, Hides Mum’s Identity

January 11, 2021

Former Aviation Minister,Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is in the news again.
The Osun State born PDP chieftain has welcomed another baby boy.
The baby, who was born on Saturday, is FFK ‘s fifth son.

Announcing the baby’s birth on his social media handle, he wrote, “Welcome to the world son! You are a great blessing. I am so happy and so proud of you. God bless and keep you now and always. You shall fulfill your purpose and achieve destiny”.

Only recently,the former minister made headlines with the news of his collapse union between his estranged ex-beauty queen wife, Precious Chikwendu aka Snow white.

The former minister had four sons (including a set of triplet) with his estranged ex-beauty queen wife, and four daughters from his previous marriages.

